Smoky Skies, Poor Air Qualify Now Affecting Nearly Entire Region: Check Conditions In Your Area

In the first image above, areas in red are projected to have very unhealthy air quality, orange unhealthy, and yellow moderate on Friday, June 30, which will be mainly clear with a high temperature in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

How much sunshine there is will depend on the amount of haze from the smoke.

To check air quality in your zip code, visit AirNow.gov here.

The Air Quality Index, or AQI, was created to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, it's recommended that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects, the National Weather Service says.

People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.

For a look at the six levels of the Air Quality Index, click on the second image above.

Outlook Through July 4th

What will be a four-day weekend for many is shaping up as a mixed bag weather-wise.

Though it will be mainly dry for the most part, there will be chances for showers and thunderstorms each day from Saturday, July 1 through the 4th of July.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high temperature of around 80 degrees. There is a chance of evening showers.

Sunday, July 2 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of around 80 degrees. The window for possible showers and storms will be from the early afternoon through the evening.

It will remain cloudy on Monday, July 3 with a high temperature again around 80 degrees and another chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms.

The outlook for Tuesday, July 4 now calls for partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the mid-80s. There could be scattered showers from mid-morning to mid-afternoon and isolated thunderstorms from mid-afternoon to the middle of the evening.

