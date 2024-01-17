'Smile, Laugh Were Contagious': Businesswoman, Mom From Orange County Dies At 43

Kimberly A. Hallenbeck was born in Westchester, lived in Orange County, and worked on Long Island.

Her death, on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, came after a two-year battle with cancer, according to her obituary.

A resident of the town of Newburgh, she was the daughter of the late Francis J. Hallenbeck III and Elizabeth (Burns) Laurie, who was born on July 1, 1980 in Bronxville.

She worked as a loan mortgage originator for Contour Mortgage in Garden City.

She had "a smile and laugh that were contagious," according to her obituary, which added, "She was a warm giving person and made friends easily.

"Kim was a wonderful daughter, sister, partner, aunt and friend. Her greatest joy was being a mom. She had a special flair that turned the ordinary into extraordinary in everything she touched. She will be missed dearly."

She is survived by her mother Elizabeth Laurie of New Windsor, and her stepfather John Laurie of Cornwall; her partner Lloyd R. Widmer; her daughter Amelia; and her brother Michael Saylor (Jes) of New Windsor.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc. in Cornwall-On-Hudson.

A chapel service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow the Service at Memorial Shrine Park Cemetery in Wyoming, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, a fund has been established for the love and care of her 7-year-old daughter: Amelia Widmer, c/o Citizens Bank, PO Box 27, Vails Gate, NY 12584.

