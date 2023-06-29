Mostly Cloudy 80°

New Update: Pilot Injured After Small Aircraft Crashes Near School In Hudson Valley

A pilot was injured after a single-manned aircraft crashed on the grounds of a school in Northern Westchester.

A small plane crashed on the grounds of the Shrub Oak International School, causing minor injuries to the pilot.
The plane landed on the grounds of the Shrub Oak International School on Stoney Street in Mohegan Lake, police said.
Ben Crnic
Email me

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Shrub Oak International School in Mohegan Lake at 3151 Stony Street, Yorktown town officials confirmed.

The situation is under control and does not pose a hazard to the public, police said. 

According to officials, the pilot suffered minor injuries but was able to walk away from the crash. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

