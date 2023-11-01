ShopRite In Hudson Valley To Close

The 55,500-square-foot store, located in Ulster County in Ellenville, at 1 ShopRite Boulevard off Route 209, was opened in 1993 by Wakefern Food Corporation in New Jersey.

It is the only major grocery store in the village.

Karen Meleta, Chief Communications Officer for Wakefern Food Corp., said the company decided not to renew its lease and will close in the summer of 2024.

"All associates will be offered positions at that time in nearby ShopRite stores located in Monticello, New Paltz, Liberty, Wallkill, and Montgomery," Meleta said.

Meleta did not offer a reason why the company chose not to renew the lease.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

