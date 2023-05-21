Shift In Weather Pattern Will Follow Soaking Start To Weekend: 5-Day Forecast

Sunday's high temperature will be in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies, starting a new stretch of dry days after a previous one ended with the steady rainfall on Saturday, May 20.

Monday, May 22 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 70s. It will be breezy with winds out of the Northwest at around 10 miles per hour.

There will be plenty more sunshine mixed with clouds on Tuesday, May 23 with a high temperature right around the 70-degree mark.

Wednesday, May 24 will be the pick of the week with the high temperature climbing into the mid-70s and sunny skies.

It will be a bit cooler on Thursday, May 25 with a high temperature in the upper 60s and partly sunny skies.

