Shark Sighting Keeps Swimmers Out Of Water At Several NY Beaches

A shark sighting kept swimmers out of the water at three New York beaches.

Swimming was suspended at Lido Beach, Nickerson Beach, and Malibu Beach.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

The sighting was reported on Long Island at Nickerson Beach in Nassau County. 

As a precaution, the town of Hempstead also closed Lido Beach and Malibu Beach for swimmers for a brief period early Saturday afternoon, Aug. 3. 

Officials said the shark was spotted about 75 feet from the shore.

Swimming resumed at the three beaches a short time after the sighting.

The Town of Hempstead issued a statement stating, "Our highly skilled lifeguards are on alert and will continue to monitor the waters closely to ensure your safety."

