'Shangri-La' NY Estate Listed At $33M

One Dupont Court in the village of Brookville, dubbed “Shangri-La” by listers for its idyllic and tranquil grounds, is looking for its next owner.

Sitting on 21.86 acres, the eight-bedroom, 13-bath home was designed by architectural firm Shope Reno Wharton, known for its luxurious and artistic elements.

The estate sits covered in ivy and stone at the end of a long drive and the trees surrounding the property seem to make it seem as if it's in its own world, perhaps why it's nicknamed after a fictional, mystical haven.

Inside the 23,155-square-foot manor is a fully-decked-out kitchen, a grand, curving staircase, and high ceilings with beams running across – complete with art and sculptures thoughtfully placed throughout the space.

Outdoors, the property boasts not one, but two pools, each with its own cabanas (and a third cabana with a catering kitchen), along with two pools, a greenhouse, and meticulously planned grounds.

Built in 2003, the listing for One Dupont Court focuses on the design and architecture, claiming that the home’s “architectural excellence and tasteful appointments make this the ultimate in luxury and lifestyle.”

