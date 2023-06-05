Sexual Assault Of Child: Hudson Valley Man Pleads Guilty To Raping Young Girl

Orange County resident Jesus Torres, age 32, of Goshen, pleaded guilty on Monday, June 5 to the charges under a plea deal, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Once released, Torres will be under 10 years of post-release supervision and required to register as a sex offender, the DA's Office said.

Torres admitted in court that he engaged in sexual intercourse with another person who was less than 13 years old, Hoovler said.

“Crimes such as those perpetrated by this defendant are unthinkable,” said Hoovler. “I commend the bravery of the survivor in this case, who is forced to live every day with the consequences of these barbaric acts.”

Torres will be sentenced in August.

