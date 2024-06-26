Severe Thunderstorm Watch Now In Effect For Rockland

The watch went into effect 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 and lasts until midnight.

The watch covers these counties in New York:

Nassau

Suffolk

Westchester

Rockland

Dutchess

Putnam

Orange

Ulster

Sullivan

All of New York City

The watch also covers all eight Connecticut counties:

Fairfield

Litchfield

New Haven

Hartford

Middlesex

Tolland

New London

Windham

Downpours, damaging winds, and lightning are expected from the system, with large hail possible. Isolated tornadoes are possible.

Showers could linger overnight into shortly after daybreak on Thursday, June 27.

About three-quarters to an inch of rainfall is possible, with locally higher amounts where there are severe storms.

Thursday will start mostly cloudy, followed by gradual clearing and then mostly sunny skies. The high temperature will be in the mid-80s.

Friday, June 28 will be the pick of the week weatherwise, with sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Saturday, June 29, will be mostly cloudy, with a high in the low 80s, and showers possible.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

