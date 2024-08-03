Severe Thunderstorm Watch Now In Effect For Rockland County

The watch, issued Saturday afternoon, Aug. 3, lasts until 9 p.m.
In New York, the watch covers the following areas:
- Westchester
- Rockland
- Orange
- Putnam
- Nassau
- New York City
In Connecticut, the watch is now in effect for Fairfield County only.
At 3:45 p.m., severe storms are tracking from west to east on radar. (See the image above.)
Te National Weather Service says 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail are possible.
Torrential rainfall and ontinuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with the system.
"Expect wind damage to trees and power lines," the weather service noted, adding:
"Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows."
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
