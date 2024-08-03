Severe Thunderstorm Watch Now In Effect For Rockland County

The watch, issued Saturday afternoon, Aug. 3, lasts until 9 p.m.

In New York, the watch covers the following areas:

Westchester

Rockland

Orange

Putnam

Nassau

New York City

In Connecticut, the watch is now in effect for Fairfield County only.

At 3:45 p.m., severe storms are tracking from west to east on radar. (See the image above.)

Te National Weather Service says 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail are possible.

Torrential rainfall and ontinuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with the system.

"Expect wind damage to trees and power lines," the weather service noted, adding:

"Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows."

