Seriously Injured Firefighter Rescued, Others Require Attention At Lodi House Blaze

The fire on Union Street across from Woodside Street apparently ignited in the attached garage around 7 p.m. Friday, June 14.

Flames quickly blew through the roof.

A Lodi BLS unit rushed the injured firefighter to Hackensack University Medical Center's trauma unit without waiting for ALS colleagues, indicating a severe injury. No more about it was immediately known.An immediately undetermined number of people -- among them at least one other firefighters -- were either brought to the hospital or treated at the scene.

The County Wide Emergency Response Team was also there.

Damien Danis took the photos

