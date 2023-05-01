Partly Cloudy 59°

Series Filmed In Hudson Valley Premieres On HBO: Here's When To Watch

Fans of political intrigue won't want to miss the premiere of the "White House Plumbers," series on HBO which filmed throughout the Hudson Valley over the past two years.

Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy and Wood Harrelson as E. Howard Hunt in the HBO series 'The White House Plumbers.'
Kathy Reakes
The five-part limited series, which stars Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, premieres at 9 p.m. Monday, May 1.

The series tells the behind-the-scenes story of how President Richard Nixon's political saboteurs, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux) accidentally topped the presidency they were "zealously" trying to protect, said HBO.

The series was filmed extensively in Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan, and Ulster counties. Albany and Westchester County were also used as was Washington DC, said the Hudson Valley Film Commission. 

The drama of the series begins in 1971 when the White House hires Hunt and Liddy, former CIA and FBI, respectively, to investigate the Pentagon Papers leak, HBO said.

After failing, the pair lands on the Committee to Re-Elect the President, plotting several unbelievable covert ops – including bugging the Democratic National Committee offices at the Watergate complex, HBO said.

The "White House Plumbers" sheds light on the lesser-known series of events that led to one of the greatest political scandals in American history.

The series can be seen at 9 p.m. Mondays on HBO through Monday, May 29.

