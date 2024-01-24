Sergeant From Hudson Valley Charged After Throwing Cooler, Killing Suspect: NY AG

Putnam County resident Erik Duran of Mahopac, age 36, a New York City Police Department sergeant, was indicted and arraigned on charges in connection with the August 2023 death of Eric Duprey, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

According to James's office, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, members of the NYPD's Narcotics Borough Bronx (NBBX) Tactical Response Unit began conducting their fourth undercover drug purchase of the day in the Bronx on Aqueduct Avenue between West 190th and 192nd Streets.

During this operation, NBBX team members found Duprey and tried to arrest him. However, he began driving away on a motorized scooter to flee from authorities.

As he drove toward West 190th Street, Duran allegedly grabbed a civilian's cooler off a nearby table and threw it at Duprey, hitting him in the head. Duprey then lost control of the scooter, sideswiped a tree, and hit his head on a curb after being thrown from the vehicle, eventually landing under a parked vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

After the incident, Duran was suspended and later placed on modified duty.

Following an investigation into the death conducted by the Attorney General Office's Office of Special Investigation, Duran was charged with:

Second-degree manslaughter;

First and second-degree assault;

Criminally negligent homicide.

Duran was arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice George Villegas, who set his bail at $150,000 bond or partially secured bond with a $150,000 cash alternative.

Duran will again appear in court on Thursday, April 18. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

