Separate Rounds Of Storms On Track For Region As Weather Pattern Becomes Active: Here's Timing

A mainly sunny day on Sunday, June 2, will be followed by an increase in clouds as a system moves toward the region from west to east.

Sunday's high temperature will be in the low 80s with light and variable winds, says the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers will arrive overnight with some pockets of steady rain continuing into shortly after daybreak on Monday, June 3.

Skies will gradually become partly sunny Monday with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Tuesday, June 4, will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with a high temperature in the upper 70s.

Wednesday, June 5 will be sunny and comfortable during the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s before a storm system moves in at night.

Expect scattered storms from early Wednesday night into the early morning hours of Thursday, June 6.

Showers will linger into after daybreak on Thursday before skies become sunny. The high temperature will be in the upper 70s.

A new system is then on track for Thursday night with more showers and storms possible in the evening into the early morning hours of Friday, June 7.

