Separate Chances For Spotty Thunderstorms Coming: Here's 5-Day Forecast

Separate rounds of showers and thunderstorms are on track in the coming days during what will be a topsy-turvy week weather-wise.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Tasos Mansour
After a mostly cloudy start, skies will gradually become partly sunny on Monday, June 3, with a high temperature in the low 80s.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, especially in areas farthest north.

Tuesday, June 4, will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with a high temperature in the upper 70s.

Wednesday, June 5, will be partly sunny and comfortable during the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s before unsettled conditions arrive.

Clouds will increase in the afternoon, and there could be scattered showers.

Showers will likely occur Wednesday evening, and spotty thunderstorms are possible overnight.

Thursday, June 6 will be mostly cloudy with showers likely and storms possible, starting shortly after daybreak. 

The high temperature will be in the upper 70s, but high humidity will make it feel warmer.

More showers are expected at times Thursday night.

It will remain unsettled on Friday, June 7 with mostly cloudy skies, a high temperature in the upper 70s, and a chance of showers, mainly during the morning.

