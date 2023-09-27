New Update: NY Man Located After Being Missing For 2 Weeks

A New York man who had been missing for two weeks has been found.

New York State Police said Donald L. Eldred was last seen in the Chenango County village of Oxford, located about 30 miles north of Binghamton.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 27, state police announced that Eldred has been located safely.

"Thank you for the help," police said.

No further info was release.

Original report:

A statewide alert has been issued for a New York man believed to be driving in an SUV.

New York State Police say Donald L. Eldred was last seen in the Chenango County village of Oxford, located about 30 miles north of Binghamton.

Eldred, age 71, drives a 2001 green Toyota Sequoia with a license plate of JJC7999, which is also missing.

He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 240 pounds.

A family member contacted state police on Tuesday, Sept. 26 after not being able to get in touch with Eldred.

However, the last time anyone seemed to have had contact with him was approximately two weeks ago, police noted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at -607-561-7400.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.