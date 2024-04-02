Seen Him? State Police Asking Public For Help Finding Hudson Valley Man

Nicolas Faust, age 43, formerly of Ulster County in Marlborough, and Westchester County in Peekskill, was reported missing by his family, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

Faust was last seen by friends in the Mill Street area of Poughkeepsie on Sunday, March 24 around 2 a.m.

He is described as being 5-foot-9, 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police at 845-677-7300.

Additionally, investigators are asking residents of and surrounding Mill Street to please check any surveillance cameras for possible sightings. Please reference case number 11870801.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

