Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Man

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 34-year-old from the Hudson Valley.

Kenny Ray Brewster, age 34, was last seen in New Windsor, on Union Avenue, at 10 p.m. Monday, June 12. Photo Credit: New Windsor Town Police Department/Google Maps
Brewster has autism and may be in need of medical attention, according to New Windsor Town Police.

He is described as being 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen driving a gray 2014 Toyota Corolla with New York registration LAE-7497. 

At the time of his disappearance, Brewster was wearing a blue polo shirt with polka dots, black shorts, and flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Windsor Town Police Department at 845-565-7000 or call 911.

