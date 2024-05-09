Second Rabid Fox Found In Region

The fox was found Wednesday, May 8, in Sullivan County in the town of Fremont.

According to the Sullivan County Department of Public Health, a dead baby fox (kit) in Fremont tested positive for the rabies virus.

People exposed to the baby are currently receiving appropriate treatment.

Another rabid fox was found earlier in the week in the town of Bethel. The fox was euthanized, public health officials said.

Rabies occurs commonly throughout the state, mostly in wild animals, including raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, and woodchucks.

Domestic animals, including cats, cattle, and dogs, account for less than 10 percent of the reported rabies cases.

"Wild animals and stray cats may expose your pets if they are allowed to roam on your property or in wooded areas freely; we encourage you to keep your pets up to date on vaccination and indoors when not on a leash," officials said.

Health officials said that to protect against rabies, all pets must be up to date on rabies vaccinations.

The next regularly scheduled free rabies vaccination clinics for dogs, cats, and ferrets will be held:

Thursday, May 23, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Smallwood-Mongaup Valley Firehouse, 72 Ballard Road, Smallwood

Wednesday, June 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Morningside Park, 11 Morningside Park Road, Hurleyville

Anyone who a wild animal has bitten should seek treatment and report contact with wild animals to Sullivan County Department of Public Health at 845-292-5910.

If you can safely do so, don't let an animal escape that has possibly exposed someone to rabies.

