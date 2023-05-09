Second Hudson Valley County Declares State Of Emergency Against Possible Migrant Influx

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus declared a State of Emergency for the county late on Monday, May 8, in response to New York City’s proposed plan to send asylum seekers to be temporarily housed at motels in the town of Newburgh.

Mirroring actions that were taken by Rockland County which declared a State of Emergency on Saturday, May 6, the Orange County order will "protect county resources," said Neuhaus.

"The Order simply preserves the status quo," he said. "New York City is a self-proclaimed sanctuary city. They have a sanctuary city policy but are trying to make it our policy."

The order points fingers at the federal government, as well as Texas Governor Greg Abbott for sending thousands of migrants and asylum seekers to New York, rather than addressing the problem.

It also says the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams has decried the fact that Abbott has chosen to send such migrants and asylum seekers to those jurisdictions with minority mayors, he has in a similar fashion sent the same migrants and asylum seekers to targeted Republican-controlled counties, failing and refusing to send the same to Democrat-controlled counties.

Orange County also points to the fact that Adams is advertising and printing brochures for migrants and asylum seekers promoting long-term housing solutions in Orange County for at least four months.

Adams has said the City will pay for the services, but many are questioning what happens after the four-month time period is up.

The hotel selected in Orange County is The Crossroads, off I-84 in the town of Newburgh. They are expecting at least 60 migrants.

For now, it's a wait-and-see game of whether Adams will send the immigrants from New York City.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

