Search On For Suspect Who Fired Shot Into Hudson Valley Home

The incident occurred in Orange County around 1 a.m., Friday, July 19, on Grand Avenue in Middletown.

According to Lt. Jeffrey Thoelen of the Middletown Police, at least one round (bullet) entered a residence on Grand Avenue.

He added that no one was injured, but the incident is being investigated.

"We are attempting to find the perpetrators," Thoelen said. "It is unknown if the residence that was struck was the intended target, but we hope to learn that through the investigation."

Anyone with information should contact the department at 845-343-3151.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.