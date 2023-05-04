Seen Her? Search For Missing Pregnant Hudson Valley Woman Intensifies

Orange County resident Mildred "Milly" Sullivan, age 31, of Middletown, was last seen leaving her home in Middletown and was headed for Harlem, according to Hope Alive 845.

Sullivan is described as being 5-foot-9, 250 pounds with thick, curly brown hair, and brown eyes, and 6 months pregnant.

She also has several tattoos, including a large Japanese symbol on her neck and the words Wanderlust between her shoulder blades. Sullivan also has four name tattoos on her left side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown police at 845-343-3151.

The rescue group Hope Alive 845 is also assisting in the search.

