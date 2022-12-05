Water Main Break Leads To Early Dismissal At HS, MS In Hudson Valley

A water main break has resulted in early dismissals at a high school and middle school in Westchester.

The break "involves a significant 12-inch pipe that has no timeline for completion," Mount Pleasant Central School Superintendent Peter Giarrizzo said in an email to the community late Thursday morning, May 12.

Giarrizzo said there is currently no water at both Westlake High School, Westlake Middle School and the district office.

As a result, students from both schools were dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

