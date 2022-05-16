Two Schools In Hudson Valley Closed Due To Water Supply Issues

Two schools at a district in Northern Westchester are closed due to water supply issues.

North Salem High School and Middle School are both closed on Monday, May 16. The district office is also closed, the North Salem Central School District said.

"This is a standard school close, there will not be remote instruction," the district said in an announcement on its website. "Thank you for your patience."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.