Two Schools In Area Will Remain Remote After Social Media Threats

A pair of schools in the area will remain remote as the police continue an investigation into threats made through social media targeting the buildings.

The Poughkeepsie Middle School and Poughkeepsie High School have been closed to in-person learning since Monday, March 21 due to social media threats that were made, according to district officials.

As the investigation into the threats is ongoing, a spokesperson for the Dutchess BOCES/Poughkeepsie City School District announced that both schools will remain on a remote schedule on Wednesday, March 23 as the investigation continues.

“(The schools) will remain on remote learning tomorrow, Wednesday, March 22, as the credibility of the social media threat made against both schools is still under investigation by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies,” the spokesperson said. “Students and staff will follow the traditional bell schedule.”

