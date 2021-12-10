Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hochul Announces 'Major Action' To Address Winter Surge
Schools

Threat Of Gun Violence Under Investigation At Two Area Schools

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Snapchat
Snapchat Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A social media threat is making the rounds through several Hudson Valley school districts, authorities announced.

In Orange County, threats of gun violence at unspecified schools in the Cornwall and Monroe-Woodbury districts have been reported, though they were ultimately deemed not credible.

Police said that all threats have been investigated by area police and were ultimately determined to be a hoax.

In response to the threats, police beefed up security at both districts and put extra security measures in place as a precaution. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.