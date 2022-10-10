This Hudson Valley High School Ranks Among Top 20 Statewide, New Report Says

A high school in Westchester County is among the top 20 in New York, according to a new ranking from the school review site Niche.

Scarsdale Senior High School, in the Scarsdale Union Free School District, was ranked No. 13 out of 1,255 public high schools in the state with an overall grade of A+.

It was also ranked No. 1 in best public high schools in Westchester County.

Scores are based on a variety of school statistics like math and reading test scores, in addition to reviews from students and parents, according to Niche.

Scarsdale High earned top marks in several categories, including academics, teachers, and college prep.

The school was given a B+ for diversity, administration, and food options.

According to Niche, 99 percent of the school’s students scored at or above proficiency in both reading and math on state exams.

With a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1, the school also has a 99 percent graduation rate and an average SAT score of 1400 out of a possible 1600.

In the culture and safety category, 100 percent of students agreed that they felt safe at the school, while 55 percent agreed that they like their school and feel happy there.

Statewide, Bronx High School of Science in the Bronx was ranked number one, earning top marks in all categories with 99 percent of students deemed at or above proficiency in reading and math.

View the complete ranking of New York high schools on Niche’s website.

