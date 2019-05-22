Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Schools

This Area School District Ranks First In New York In Spending

Zak Failla
Kiryas Joel, an orthodox Jewish community in Orange County.
Kiryas Joel, an orthodox Jewish community in Orange County. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

New York is home to some of the nation’s finest schools and school districts, but which are spending the most and least to educate students?

A newly released report from syracuse.com evaluated the upcoming budget numbers for hundreds of districts in the Empire State to determine how much each is proposing to spend on each student.

The report found that the average spending is approximately $19,155, with some districts spending as much as $152,539.

In Orange County, Kiryas Joel village led the entire state at $152,539, followed by Tuxedo at $58,605 per student. The report does not include some of the states biggest cities, including Yonkers, Manhattan, Rochester and Syracuse, as those budgets are determined by elected officials.

The complete report can be found here .

