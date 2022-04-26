These Rockland High Schools Among Nation's Best, Brand-New Rankings Say

Contact Us
Bronxville High School
Bronxville High School Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Tomwsulcer

It’s no secret that the Hudson Valley is home to some of the nation’s best schools, but which rank among the top in the country?

The U.S. News & World Report released its 2022 list of the best high schools in the country after evaluating nearly 18,000 schools at all levels.

According to the organization - which touts itself as “the global authority in education rankings” - high schools were judged on these factors:

  • College readiness;
  • Reading and math proficiency;
  • Reading and math performance;
  • Underserved student performance;
  • College curriculum breadth;
  • Graduation rates.

In New York, organizers of the rankings evaluated 700 districts and 1,325 high schools that employed 76,177 full-time teachers to educate 911,358 students.

In the region, these high schools ranked among the highest in New York:

Westchester

  • 14. Bronxville High School (151st nationally);
  • 16. Rye High School (154th);
  • 17. Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua (160th);
  • 19. Edgemont Junior-Senior High School in Scarsdale (182nd);
  • 20. Byram Hills High School in Arming (186th);
  • 21. Blind Brook High School in Rye Brook (189th);
  • 27. North Salem Middle School/High School (242nd);
  • 29. Hastings High School (253rd);
  • 31. Briarcliff High School (268th);
  • 43. Dobbs Ferry High School (380th);
  • 46. Croton-Harmon High School (385th);
  • 49. Harrison High School (410th);
  • 52. Mamaroneck High School (473rd);
  • 55. John Jay High School in Cross River (479th);
  • 56. Irvington High School (499th);
  • 61. Scarsdale Senior High School (578th);
  • 62. Pleasantville High School (583rd);
  • 64. Yonkers High School (631st);
  • 69. Pelham Memorial High School (681st);
  • 70. Yorktown High School (687th);
  • 74. Ardsley High School (716th);
  • 78. Rye Neck Senior High School (734th).

Rockland

  • 97. Pearl River High School (977th);
  • 125. Nanuet Senior High School (1,296th);
  • 154. Clarkstown South Senior High School (1,612);
  • 192. Clarkstown North Senior High School (1,980th);
  • 196. Suffern Senior High School (1,995th);
  • 219. Nyack Senior High School (2,243rd);
  • 224. Tappan Zee High School in Orangeburg (2,342nd).

Putnam

  • 152. Carmel High School (1,574th).

“The Best High Schools rankings take a comprehensive approach to evaluating schools," Eric Brooks, principal data analyst at U.S. News stated. "Looking at factors like graduation rates and underserved student performance, families can use this information to learn more about their local schools.”

The complete rankings can be found here

