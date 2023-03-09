Teacher Injured During Fight At High School In Orange County

A teacher was injured during a fight between two students at a Hudson Valley High School.

The incident took place in Orange County on Monday, March 6 at Middletown High School in Middletown.

The fight took place in a hallway outside a classroom. The teacher was injured while attempting to intervene, said Amy Creeden, Superintendent of Schools for the Enlarged City School District of Middletown.

"This saddens our entire school community and we are thinking of the faculty member during this difficult time," Creeden said in a letter to staff.

Security staff responded immediately, arriving at the altercation less than two seconds after it began. Within 30 seconds after the fight began there was nine security staff on the scene, Creeden said.

"The matter is currently under investigation and being handled with the utmost seriousness," she added.

Creeden said misconduct like what happened on March 6 would not be tolerated.

Middletown Police had not responded regarding any charges or arrests at press time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

