Syracuse University Hikes Attendance Costs To $75K

Syracuse University is raising its tuition by nearly 4 percent, bringing the price to attend a full year at the school to more than $75,000.

Tuition will be increased to $50,700 for students admitted before the fall of 2018, with undergraduate students admitted after that paying $54,270 in tuition each year.

If the other factors of cost-of-attendance remain the same as last year, that would increase the actual price of a full year at the school, including cost-of-attendance costs, to approximately $76,859 for some students.

The cost of room rates and food plans are also expected to be rising moving forward.

In a press release, the university noted that the latest budget “includes a substantial increase in student financial aid, reaching a historic level of $300 million.

That financial commitment, which represents a 7 percent increase over the previous fiscal year, will ensure the doors of opportunity are kept wide open for students of promise and talent from across the socioeconomic spectrum.”

“The quality and value of a Syracuse University degree is undeniable, and we want to put it within reach for students who have big dreams, ambitious goals, and great potential,” Ryan Williams, vice president for enrollment services said. “Dramatically increasing our financial support is just one way we can help deliver on those dreams, both for our prospective students as well as our current students.”

