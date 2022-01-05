Contact Us
Student Jumps From Third-Floor Window At HS In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Fox Lake High School
Fox Lake High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Northern Westchester high school student was injured after jumping out of a third-floor window of an area high school.

The incident took place on Monday, Jan. 3, when a 16-year-old student at Fox Lake High School in Bedford, "voluntarily jumped" from the third-floor window, said Bedford Police Lt. Jeffrey Gulick.

According to Gulick, the student suffered leg and facial injuries.

A teacher's aide was reportedly also injured rushing to help the student.

Both the student and the aide were transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment, officials said.

The incident caused the school to issue a hold in place for other students so first responders could attend to those injured.

Principal Brett Miller sent out an email to parents informing families of the situation.

Once the hold in place was lifted students returned to a regular school day.

The condition of those injured is not known. 

Police did not say why the student jumped out the window. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.