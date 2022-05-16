Severe Weather Threat Leads To Early Dismissal At School District In Hudson Valley

A school district in the Hudson Valley has dismissed students early due to potentially severe storms that are expected to move through the region.

State officials have issued alerts about a severe weather system that is expected to bring thunderstorms and strong winds through the region on the afternoon of Monday, May 16.

The Poughkeepsie City School District announced that Poughkeepsie High School and Middle School students would be dismissed at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, due to the severe storm warning.

Students at Clinton Elementary School, Krieger Elementary School, Morse Elementary School, and Warring Elementary were set to be released at noon, and students at ELC and Reformed Church at 12:30 p.m.

Afterschool activities were also canceled due to the weather, the district announced.

