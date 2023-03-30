School Swatting Incidents Occurring Across NY, State Police Say

Authorities are investigating numerous incidents of schools in New York state receiving swatting calls claiming there is an active shooter in the building, state police said.

The threatening calls were received by schools on Thursday morning, March 30, and have all been found to be false, state police announced.

Many schools in the Hudson Valley received swatting calls on Thursday and were placed on lockdown as a result, including several high schools in Westchester and Putnam Counties.

Some of the schools hit by swatting incidents include:

Gorton High School in Yonkers, which received a call reporting that shots had been fired in the school just before 8 a.m. on Thursday and was placed on lockdown. A search of the school revealed no actual threat, and the lockdown was lifted;

Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, which also received a similar swatting call around 8 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown and searched by police, who confirmed the threat was false;

Putnam Valley High School, which was also put on lockdown and searched. No threat was found.

Classes have since resumed as normal in each of the schools, and authorities are investigating the calls, which Putnam Valley Superintendent Jeremy Luft called "a bogus threat."

State police are now working with federal and local partners in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

