School Superintendent In Hudson Valley Resigns

The superintendent of a Westchester County school district has resigned after 14 months in the role.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Lakeland Central School District announced that Dr. Brendan Lyons’ resignation was accepted by the school board.

The district said Lyons' departure is amicable.

In a letter to families, Lyons said he stepped down from the role, effective Thursday, Sept. 30, "to tend to family matters and pursue other opportunities."

"Whatever the future may hold, please remain unified in service to the children of Lakeland," he added. "I wish you all the best."

Dr. Karen Gagliardi is serving as acting superintendent of schools until an interim superintendent is chosen, the district said.

Lakeland Schools said the district expects an interim superintendent to be chosen as soon as the next Board of Education meeting, which is set for Thursday, Oct. 7.

