Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Schools

School Officer In Area Digs Through Trash To Find Student's Missing Earrings From Late Grandma

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A Hudson Valley school officer went the extra mile for a student who lost a pair of earrings.
A Hudson Valley school officer went the extra mile for a student who lost a pair of earrings. Photo Credit: Cornwall Central Middle School

A Hudson Valley school officer went the extra mile for a student who lost a pair of earrings given to her by her late grandmother. 

A fifth-grader at Cornwall Central Middle School in Orange County told school officer Ton, that she had left a pair of earrings on her lunch try that her grandma gave her.

The school said Tony searched through the garbage until he found the earrings and returned them to the girl.

"When we say that CCMS is the best, the people, the kids, the parents, the staff, we aren’t bragging," the school said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.