School District In Hudson Valley Welcomes 28 New Teachers

A Hudson Valley school district is kicking off the school year by welcoming 28 new teachers.

The Brewster Central School District in Putnam County announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31, that the new teachers have been completing "New Employee Orientation" this summer and have been assigned mentors to guide them as they get started.

"The backgrounds of the teachers vary; they come from different districts and have different levels of experience," the district said. "But one thing they have in common is that–they are all excited to teach in Brewster schools."

School officials said Cynthia Corona and Daniel Milici are among the new teachers.

Corona, a former teacher in Queens, will teach in the dual language program for fourth and fifth graders at C.V. Starr Intermediate School.

School officials said she wants to motivate her students to succeed and grow as bilingual learners.

Milici taught in Albany for seven years and is set to teach chorus and introduction to piano and Wells Middle School.

Milici said he is inspired by his middle school band teacher, Mr. Seymour,

"He had such a warm and humorous personality that could always put you in a good mood," he said. "I can vividly remember looking forward to last period band class, sitting with my friends in the low brass section, and best of all, getting ready to make music together. Each day, I try in my own way to replicate his style so that my students can enjoy the positive experience in music class that I had.”

