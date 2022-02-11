Racist Incident At Rockland County HS Basketball Game Sparks Outrage

A Hudson Valley community is up in arms after an alleged racist incident at a high school basketball game involving students.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9 Pearl River High School was hosting the Nyack High School boy’s basketball game when video showed Pearl River fans making monkey noises as Black players for the opposing team shot free throws.

The backlash to the incident was swift, with school and county officials speaking out against the racist actions, which also reportedly continued through warmups and throughout the game.

Video of the incident can be found here from @NYACKSHOOPS.

“The type of racist and reprehensible behavior displayed during Wednesday night’s high school basketball game between Pearl River and Nyack has no place in our community and I condemn it in the strongest terms possible,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day said in a statement. “As a former youth coach myself, it’s particularly disturbing to see our young people subjected to (this) type of racist abuse.

“While the actions of a few do not define the mindset of the many it is up to our entire community to treat others with the respect we all deserve and speak out against any and all acts of intolerance.”

School officials from both districts also condemned the racist shouting, with Nyack Superintendent Eudes Budhai calling it “reprehensible” and demanding an investigation.

“The Nyack School District and Board of Education stand firmly and resolutely with our student-athletes in the wake of the racist and reprehensible behavior displayed by members of the Pearl River community at Wednesday night's basketball game," he said.

"We have asked the Pearl River School District for a full investigation and report, and have also asked Section 1 Athletics to review this situation with the safety and mental well-being of our athletes as a top priority,” Budhai added. "We are making counseling available to any Nyack students in need of support.”

Pearl River Schools Superintendent Marco Pochintesta called the incident “disturbing,” saying that he was “outraged by these actions and the harm they have caused.”

Pochintesta said that any student involved will be addressed through the district’s Code of Conduct.

“While I am deeply disappointed by the behavior of these students, I believe this and other recent incidents of disrespect in our school community should serve as a message to each of us to participate in creating positive change,” he said. “The Pearl River School District is responsible for part of this work, but we need the support of the entire school community.”

