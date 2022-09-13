Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: New Round Of Strong Storms With Gusty Winds, Isolated Tornadoes Possible
Schools

Power Outage Causes Closure At High School In Area

Daily Voice
Warwick Valley High School.
Warwick Valley High School. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A high school in the Hudson Valley is closed on Tuesday, Sept. 13 due to a power outage.

In Orange County, Warwick Valley High School is closed for both in-person and remote learning due to the power outage caused by a blown transformer, the Warwick Valley Central School District announced.

"The power outage is isolated to Warwick Valley High School," the district said in an announcement on its website. "Therefore, this will not impact our other schools or students who attend morning or afternoon CTEC."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.