Police Investigate Racist, Anti-Semitic Graffiti At Yale University

An investigation has been launched at Yale University after two separate instances of anti-Semitic and racially charged graffiti that was discovered at a construction site on campus.

The Yale Police Department launched an investigation into anti-Semitic and racist graffiti that were reportedly spray-painted inside the construction site for Kline Biology Tower in New Haven County, which has been closed since work began at the site, according to Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins.

Higgins said that on Monday, Sept. 20, members of the construction crew working in the area found the graffiti spray-painted inside the building and on project materials belonging to a construction company, prompting a criminal investigation and for increased security at the site.

Police said that in a separate incident, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, security cameras recorded several people who scaled the perimeter fencing and broke into the construction site before allegedly vandalizing the site with anti-Semitic and racist language.

“I am outraged by these despicable and cowardly acts of hate, and I am deeply saddened that the crew working on the site, members of our police department, and others within our community who have responded to these incidents had to see such vile messages,” Yale President Peter Salovey said in a statement.

On social media, Yale Public Safety officials issued a separate statement, saying that "Yale Police knows that hate crimes and hate incidents are heinous acts that demand immediate attention, response, and resolution. All hate crimes will be investigated promptly.

“It is extremely important for both law enforcement and community members to report hate crimes. Hate crimes are crimes. “

The investigations into the incidents are ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact police investigators at Yale by calling (203) 432-4400.

“Anti-Semitism stands in sharp contrast with the values of our community,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said. “Haven, meaning a place of safety or refuge, isn’t just in our city’s name – it’s a central part of our city’s DNA.

"We, as a community, will always welcome individuals of every race, religion, and creed – and reject threats aimed at our friends and neighbors."

