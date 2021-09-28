Police Investigate Early Morning Middle School Break-In In Area

Police are investigating an early-morning break-in at a middle school in Westchester.

School officials in New Rochelle issued a notice to the community advising that the police department is investigating a break-in that happened between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Isaac E. Young Middle School.

No one was in the school at the time, and district officials said that “no students, faculty or staff were ever in harm’s way.”

During the break-in, which happened through a window, an alarm was set off, prompting a police response.

According to the district, “the building was searched by law enforcement as well as canine units, and deemed to be safe for students, faculty, and staff to enter.

“Parents were notified, via a robocall telephone message, that classes would start two hours later than normal.”

Students who arrived for the regularly scheduled start of classes stayed in an outside tent already in place for cafeteria renovations.

The incident led to a two-hour delay for students as police investigated the break-in. Dismissal was still scheduled for its regular time.

Police are still investigating the intrusion. Anyone with information has been asked to contact New Rochelle police detectives by calling (914) 654-2300.

