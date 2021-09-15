NY School Ranks Second In New List Of Best National Universities

A university in New York was ranked second in a new list ranking the best national universities.

New York City's Columbia University was ranked second in 2022 U.S. News & World Report ranking of Best National Universities.

Columbia tied with Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for second place. Princeton University received the top ranking.

U.S. News said it ranked the schools based on a variety of factors, including graduation rate performance and student selectivity for the fall 2020 entering class.

Find the full rankings here.

U.S. News reported that as of the fall of 2020, Columbia had an undergraduate enrollment of 6,170 students.

The university also ranked seventh among best value schools.

