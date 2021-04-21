Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Schools

NY School District Fires Teacher Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With Student

Zak Failla
Shoreham-Wading River high school
Shoreham-Wading River high school Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 28-year-old math teacher in New York has been fired after allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a teenage student.

Long Island resident Veronica Pezdan, of Holbrook in Suffolk County, the now-former teacher at Shoreham-Wading River High School, was terminated following her arrest for an alleged relationship with a student over the course of two months.

In response to the charge, the district quickly announced that Pezdan has been fired and that officials will not be offering additional comment.

“Effective immediately, this individual will no longer be employed by the district and a new teacher will be placed in the classroom," the district said in a statement. "The individual in question passed all necessary New York State background checks prior to employment."

Pezdan was charged with two counts of third-degree rape and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. 

 “The administration and Board of Education are deeply concerned about these allegations,” officials said, noting they will not be commenting further due to it being a police manner. “Please be assured that the district does not tolerate and condemns such behaviors. The district is fully cooperating with authorities.” 

