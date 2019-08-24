Math, English Language Arts Standardized Test Scores Improve Across NY

New York State students saw an uptick in standardized testing scores for students in grades 3 through 8, the State Education Department announced.

The Education Department released the results of the 2019 English language arts (ELA) and math tests. In ELA, 45.4 percent of test-takers scored at the proficient level. In math, 46.7 graded at a proficient level.

The numbers represent a .02 percent increase for ELA and 2.2 percent for math from 2018. 987,398 students took the ELA, while 948,606 took the math test. Statewide, the test refusal rate was approximately 16 percent, down 2 percent from 2018.

"The Board of Regents and I are committed to ensuring that all children, regardless of where they go to school, have access to equitable opportunities and a high-quality education,” Chancellor Betty Rosa said. "As our Every Student Succeeds Act plan emphasizes, we need multiple, interlocking strategies to address achievement gaps as well as opportunity gaps. State assessments are one tool that helps us do that.”

The Education Department noted that the state did not make significant changes to the 2019 assessments; therefore the 2019 results can be compared with the 2018 results. However, due to the change in 2018 to the two-session test design and the performance standard review process, the 2017 Grades 3-8 ELA and Math results cannot be compared with 2018 and 2019 results.

“During my tenure with the New York State Education Department, I’m proud of the progress we have made in terms of reducing gaps in student achievement,” State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said. “As I’ve consistently said, assessments are a part of the larger picture that we look at when we examine performance levels across the state. This year’s test scores are a positive sign that we are making progress and I believe the deliberative and thoughtful approach outlined in our State’s ESSA plan will continue to benefit the students of New York State.”

A summary of the test results, as well as individual school and district results, can be found here .

