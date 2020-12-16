Hudson Valley Schools Announce Closures For Thursday

The following Hudson Valley schools and school districts have announced closures for Thursday, Dec. 17 due to the Nor'easter:

Westchester County

Byram Hills Schools, teachers will post asynchronous work to their Google Classrooms for students to complete on their own time.

Edgemont Schools, closed

Greenburgh North Castle UFSD, closed

Pocantico Hills Central School District, closed

Putnam Northern Westchester BOCES, closed

Scarsdale Public Schools, closed

Somers Central School District, closed

White Plains Public Schools, closed

Rockland County

South Orangetown Central School District, closed

St. Anthony's in Nanuet, closed

Orange County

John S. Burke Catholic High School in Goshen, closed

Minisink Valley Central School District, closed

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Middletown, closed

Tuxedo School District, closed

Warwick Valley Central School District, closed

Putnam County

Brewster Central School District, closed

Carmel Central School District, closed

Garrison Union Free School District, closed

Mahopac Central School District, closed

Dutchess County

Hayes Day School in Millbrook, closed

Pawling Central School, closed

Ulster County

Kingston School District, closed

Sullivan County

