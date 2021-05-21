Hudson Valley HS Put On 'Lock-Out' Due To Unverified Threat

A Westchester high school was temporarily “locked down” due to an unverified threat.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” village officials in Scarsdale said that the high school was placed on “lock-out” due to an unverified threat made at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, May 21.

Residents have been advised to stay away from the area.

According to the Scarsdale Police Department, students were dismissed from the high school before 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, while officers remain on scene to investigate and ensure the safety of students and staff.

The school district has not yet made a statement. The nature of the threat has not been disclosed, though according to reports, a bear was seen on campus earlier on Friday morning.

