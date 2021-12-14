Hudson Valley HS Goes Remote Amid 'Concerns' Following Threat

An area high school went remote after a social media post considered a threat toward the building left some district officials with lingering concerns.

In Northern Westchester, Bedford Central Schools Superintendent Joel Adelberg said that administrators were alerted to “a disturbing post” on Snapchat that was shared among the Fox Lane High School community and was being considered as a perceived threat on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Ultimately police were called to the school to investigate, and the threat was deemed to be not credible.

The following day after the threat was investigated, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, district officials opted to transition Fox Lane to its remote learning model as a precaution as they continue investigating the incident.

No other district schools or programs in Bedford were impacted by the move.

“Students and staff should not report to Fox Lane High School today,” district officials announced early on Dec. 14. “This is being done in an abundance of caution, to calm fears, and allows us to further investigate continuing concerns.”

