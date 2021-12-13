High School Student In Area Makes Threatening Social Media Post

A social media post considered a threat toward a Northern Westchester high school that went viral online led to an extensive police presence and investigation in and outside the building.

In Bedford, Schools Superintendent Joel Adelberg said that administrators were alerted to “a disturbing post” on Snapchat that was shared amongst the Fox Lane High School community and was being considered as a perceived threat on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Upon notification of the threat, Adelberg said that the school district contacted its School Resource Officer, the Bedford Police, and the Westchester County Police.

County Police immediately responded to the home of the individual responsible for the post to conduct a thorough threat assessment and were in contact with the Fox Lane High School administration late into the evening and the high school administration was in touch with the district leadership.

According to police, the investigation into the threat determined that there was no imminent threat to the school community. The family and the individual are cooperating with the authorities and the district, they noted.

The suspect was not in attendance at school on Monday, Dec. 13, when there was an additional police presence on the Fox Lane High School campus.

“While we cannot share the details of the investigation, please know that this is taken seriously,” school officials said. “We thank our students and parents who, upon receipt of disturbing social media, immediately reached out to the school, the district and, given the late hours of the weekend, directly to the local police.

“We cannot stress enough the continuing importance of vigilance,” Adelberg continued. "These are challenging times and we must look out for and protect one another. As always, our message, if you see something or know something, notify the administration and the police immediately, still stands.”

