Here Are New York's Top Colleges, Universities In Latest U.S. News Rankings

U.S. News & World Report has released its latest list of the top colleges and universities in the nation.

More than 130 four-year institutions granting degrees are locations throughout New York - the most in any state, according to the list. These institutions include large research universities, midsize colleges, small liberal arts colleges, federal military academies and several specialized institutions in urban, suburban and rural environments.

The rankings for each college include basic details like tuition and fees, enrollment, regional or national university ranking, user reviews and more.

At the top of the list is Columbia University, which also ties for third place among national universities. Columbia University has three undergraduate schools with an enrollment of approximately 6,202 students.

Cornell University, a private school in Ithaca, ranked second in the state with an enrollment of 15,182 students. The school ranks 17th among national universities.

In third place for the state is New York University, which has an enrollment of approximately 26,733 students and is nationally ranked at No. 29.

Also in the New York City area, Fordham ranks seventh in New York. Stony Brook University earned the No. 10 ranking.

To view the U.S. News’ full list of top colleges and universities in New York state, click here .

