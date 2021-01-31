Fire Forces School In Rockland To Switch To Remote Learning

A Hudson Valley school was forced to go remote after a fire caused damage and left the building without electricity, officials announced.

In Rockland County, the Lime Kiln Elementary School in Suffern transitioned to its distance learning model on Monday, Jan. 31 following a weekend fire that sparked in a boiler room from several electrical panels.

School officials said that they are working with Orange & Rockland Utilities to address the issue and return electricity to the building while developing a timeline for repairs.

“Students are to log on to Schoology for instructions from their teacher,” they wrote in a message to parents. “Meal distribution for Lime Kiln families will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Grandview Elementary School (on Grandview Avenue) in Monsey and at Central Kitchen (on Grandview Avenue) in Spring Valley.”

Officials said that as information becomes available on the status of electricity at Lime Kiln Elementary School it will be released.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

